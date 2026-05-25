Family visiting Central Florida says dog died after attack at Kissimmee vacation rental

The Brief A visiting family says their 11-year-old golden retriever, Brodie, died after being attacked by another dog while staying at a vacation rental in Kissimmee. Osceola County Animal Services investigated but said the case does not meet Florida’s legal requirements for a dangerous dog designation. The other dog’s owner said the animal completed quarantine requirements and that warning signs were posted on the property.



What was supposed to be a relaxing Central Florida vacation ended in heartbreak for one visiting family.

Susan Lawson says her 11-year-old golden retriever, Brodie, died after being attacked by another dog.

What they're saying:

Lawson said the family was staying at a vacation rental in Kissimmee back in March.

"He was one of my babies," Lawson said. "I had four kids, and we had him since he was two."

Lawson and her husband had brought Brodie along for the trip, hoping to enjoy time away together. But during one walk outside the rental home, Lawson says another dog suddenly charged toward them from a neighboring property.

"That dog just barreled out the gate and attacked Brodie," Lawson said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

She says the dog pinned Brodie against a fence while she screamed for help.

"He had him by the neck against the fence, and I am screaming and screaming for my husband," she said.

After separating the dogs, the couple rushed Brodie to a veterinarian.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"On the way there to the vet, you could just tell he was dying," Lawson said.

She says a veterinarian later told them Brodie had suffered a puncture wound beneath his collar. Brodie did not survive.

"It’s just a tragedy," Lawson said. "I finally got home two weeks later, and walking into an empty house was horrible."

The other side:

Osceola County Animal Services investigated the incident, but officials told FOX 35 the case does not meet the legal requirements under Florida law for a dangerous dog designation.

In a statement, the county said Florida law only classifies a dog as dangerous if there is evidence it aggressively attacked a person, repeatedly attacked another animal off its owner’s property, or menacingly chased a person.

County officials said investigators found no prior reported attacks involving the dog and no evidence the animal left its owner’s property during the incident.

FOX 35 also spoke with the owner of the other dog involved. She said she is upset about what happened and confirmed her dog completed the required quarantine following the incident.

She also said "Beware of Dog" signs are posted on the property and maintained that the attack happened along the property line.