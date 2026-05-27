Man found dead after house fire in Kissimmee

The Brief A man was found dead inside a home after a residential fire in Kissimmee. Firefighters discovered the victim while responding to the blaze on Amanda Road. Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating, and officials say there is no threat to the public.



Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home following a residential fire in Kissimmee.

Officers responded to a fire at a home in the area of 1458 Amanda Road, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Firefighters entered the residence and found a deceased adult man inside, officials said.

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The Kissimmee Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

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Police said the case appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains active.