Man found dead after house fire in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home following a residential fire in Kissimmee.
Officers responded to a fire at a home in the area of 1458 Amanda Road, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.
Firefighters entered the residence and found a deceased adult man inside, officials said.
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The Kissimmee Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.
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Police said the case appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains active.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Kissimmee Police Department.