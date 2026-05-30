Man with dementia reported missing from Ormond Beach facility, officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Ormond Beach Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who has dementia and was last seen early Saturday morning.
Keith Adonis Banks, 61, was last seen at approximately 12:00 a.m. at the Bridgeview Center, located at 350 S. Ridgewood Avenue. Officials said Banks left the facility on foot and traveled in an unknown direction.
According to police, Banks is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and a gray beard. A clothing description was not available.
Reports suggest that Banks does not have a cellphone, wallet, or access to money. Officials believe he may be traveling toward the Orlando area.
Anyone who sees Banks or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Ormond Beach Police on May 30, 2026.