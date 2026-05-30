Man with dementia reported missing from Ormond Beach facility, officials

article

The Brief Banks is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and a gray beard. Last seen at approximately 12:00 a.m. at the Bridgeview Center, located at 350 S. Ridgewood Avenue. Officials believe he may be traveling toward the Orlando area.



Ormond Beach Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who has dementia and was last seen early Saturday morning.

Keith Adonis Banks, 61, was last seen at approximately 12:00 a.m. at the Bridgeview Center, located at 350 S. Ridgewood Avenue. Officials said Banks left the facility on foot and traveled in an unknown direction.

According to police, Banks is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and a gray beard. A clothing description was not available.

Reports suggest that Banks does not have a cellphone, wallet, or access to money. Officials believe he may be traveling toward the Orlando area.

Anyone who sees Banks or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.