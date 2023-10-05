Orlando weather: Warm day expected across Central Florida Thursday

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 70 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect a warm day with low rain coverage across Central Florida on this Thursday. Rain chances are near 20% along the coastal and lower at 10% or so as you move inland. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, a few clouds will be around, light breezes through the night. Lows fall into the familiar 70s all across the area.

BEACHES:

It will be another breezy day at the beaches with mixed skies and highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds will be from the ENE at 10-15mph, perhaps a higher gust during the afternoon hours. . Isolated showers are possible with coverage at 20%. Rip current risk remains high. Surf zone will feature breaking waves in the 3-5' as a mix of swell rolls in.

THEME PARKS:

Mixed skies are likely at the theme parks today. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper-80s with mainly dry conditions.

OUTLOOK:

Rain chances remain in the 20% range through Friday, only to fall by the weekend. Highs will remain in the mixed 80s, lows mainly in the 70s. Looking over the next several days, a cool front will sweep the area by next weekend. This will occur Saturday into Sunday.

Expect a cool down late weekend and into early next week. Highs near 80, with lows in the 60s and much less humidity and mostly dry skies. It looks like fall-like temperatures are finally upon us, but only for a short time.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Phillipe is bringing heavy rainfall over the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. Phillipe will take a Northerly track over the next several days as a tropical storm, all while remaining far from any land. The latest African wave we're watching stands at a 30% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Most models take this feature on a northerly track while over the tropical Atlantic. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.

