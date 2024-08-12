Orlando weather: Very hot, humid day ahead with some afternoon storms

Central Florida can expect a hot and humid day with a few sprinkles Monday morning under otherwise, partly cloudy skies.

A few storms will set up this afternoon with a southwest flow. Temperatures will remain well above normal this week with mid-90s through midweek.

The "feels-like" heat index will reach 107 degrees today and 110 degrees on Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in effect for north-central Florida today and will likely be extended south midweek.

Tracking the Tropics

In the tropics, future-Ernesto is brewing as, "potential tropical cyclone #5" – a way for the National Hurricane Center to issue a forecast cone, watches and warnings on a system they forecast to become a tropical storm within 48 hours.

Indeed, we could see a tropical storm declared today or on Tuesday. The track is likely to curve it safely out to sea, well east of Florida.

While this means we'll see no direct impacts as it makes its closest pass this weekend, we will catch a long-period swell developing midweek, making for dangerous beach conditions on the Atlantic coast with a high risk for rip currents and long-period swell.





Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

