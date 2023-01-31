Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida

Today's high: 86 degrees

Tonight's low: 63 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have a great weather day ahead! Tuesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy.

BEACHES:

A mix of sun and clouds are expected at the beaches today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Surf height will be around 2'. There is a moderate risk for rip currents, but the UV Index is high, so don't forget your hat and sunglasses.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a great day to head to the parks with warm weather and sunshine. Highs will reach the low-mid 80s with a light SE wind. Stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK:

The warm and dry weather pattern continues this week. We remain in the 80s all week long until a system arrives Friday.

That system will spread across the state Friday afternoon allowing for a chance of showers and storms at 40%-50% coverage. Our weather will also become breeze heading into the weekend. More seasonable weather returns Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low-70s.

