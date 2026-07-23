Orlando weather: Temps heating up in Central Florida before storm chances return

The Brief As tropical moisture is pulled westward with Tropical Storm Bertha, Central Florida will be mostly dry for the next couple of days. Temperatures will heat up even more, with highs reaching the mid-90s. After a break from the rain, storm chances increase heading into the weekend.



Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall yesterday in Louisiana and has weakened slightly.

With that strong NE wind shear, Bertha has remained lopsided, with the heaviest rain falling offshore, on the southern side of the storm. It has picked up speed as it moves west towards Texas.

Impacts will include tropical downpours over coastal and southern sections of Texas, dangerous and rough surf, along with gusty winds.

Below normal rain chances Thursday

As tropical moisture is pulled westward with Tropical Storm Bertha, it will leave Central Florida mostly dry.

Only a 10% of afternoon and evening showers and storms are expected.

The Atlantic sea-breeze will help push any showers that are able to form inland, west of Orlando in Sumter, Lake, and Marion counties.

How hot will it get?:

Since we're drier, this will allow temperatures to heat up even more. Plan for highs to soar into the mid 90s inland and low 90s at the coast.

Increasing temperatures and storm chances this weekend

Temperatures will heat up into the mid and upper 90s through the weekend, with the hottest day being Saturday as Orlando reaches a high of 97°.



Moisture will steadily build back in for the weekend as well. This will help to bump up our shower and storm chances to a 50% and 60% chance Saturday and Sunday.

A more typical rainy-season pattern unfolds next week as well, with daily afternoon and evening downpours and storms taking shape.