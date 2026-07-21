FHP seek hit-and-run driver after boy, 11, hit while on e-bike in Orange County

The Brief Josiah Marin, 11, was riding his e-scooter to a gas station on East Colonial Drive when he says a car pulled out of a business entrance and hit him, knocking him to the ground. The driver left the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Josiah's family is urging the driver or anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately.



An 11-year-old Orange County boy is recovering from a broken bone, bruises and scrapes after being hit by a car while riding his e-scooter.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently searching for the hit-and-run driver responsible for striking Josiah Marin along East Colonial Drive.

'Do the right thing, and turn yourself in'

What they're saying:

Josiah Marin, 11, was riding his e-scooter down the sidewalk along East Colonial Drive when he decided to take a quick trip to the nearby gas station for a cold drink.

That's when he saw a vehicle waiting at a business entrance.

"I see this car waiting—oh okay, he's waiting, I could probably pass by him real quick," Josiah told FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger. "I'm like okay, he sees me, so I kind of slow down in the middle of it."

Josiah Marin





But seconds later, the driver hit him, and he fell to the ground, Josiah said. The driver rolled down their window to ask if he was okay, Josiah told Cleavenger.



"I say I'm alright because I'm kind of in shock," Josiah explained.



But instead of pulling over and stopping, the driver left the scene, according to FHP.

The road to recovery

Josiah managed to get up and walk home in pain. His sister quickly rushed him to the hospital.



His dad, Raymond Marin, met them there. He said the doctor told them Josiah got hit pretty hard.



"They were very concerned with the type of break that he had," Raymond Marin said.



While Josiah avoided a head injury, he suffered a broken bone in his arm alongside bruises and scratches across his body.

Family demands accountability

As Josiah focuses on healing, his father wants the person who drove away to be held accountable.



"I mean, you don't leave a scene like that, especially when a child is hurt or injured," Raymond said. "Do the right thing, and turn yourself in."

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol is pursuing an active criminal investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the driver or vehicle involved is urged to contact FHP by dialing *347 or calling Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).