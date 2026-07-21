Orange County tourism tax task force begins review of more than $3 billion in funding requests

The Brief Orange County's tourism tax task force is reviewing more than $3 billion in requests for tourism projects. Proposals include an Orlando Dreamers stadium, Dr. Phillips Center expansion and UCF athletic upgrades. Some leaders want the money redirected to infrastructure and housing instead of tourism development.



Orange County's Tourist Development Tax Citizens Advisory Task Force has reconvened for the first time in three years to begin reviewing more than $3 billion in funding requests for tourism-related projects, even as some local leaders argue the money should instead address infrastructure and housing needs.

The county collects a 6% tourist development tax on hotel stays and short-term rentals and is on pace to generate more than $400 million this fiscal year, an all-time high.

By the numbers:

Over the next month, the 33-member task force will review 24 applications seeking funding for projects intended to attract more visitors.

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Among the largest requests are $975 million from the Orlando Dreamers for a proposed 45,000-seat domed stadium, $750 million for the next phase of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and $119 million for University of Central Florida athletic facility upgrades, including improvements to FBC Mortgage Stadium and new soccer, track and softball venues. Eatonville is also seeking more than $70 million to develop a tourism district and expand the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts.

While the requests total more than $3 billion, much of the tourist tax revenue is already committed to debt payments and previously approved projects, including improvements at Camping World Stadium and the Orange County Convention Center. Visit Orlando also receives nearly 30% of the annual revenue.

Before the task force meeting, Orange County Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad called for reforms to how tourist tax dollars are spent, arguing the county should prioritize local infrastructure.

"Should we commit hundreds of millions of dollars to expanding tourism facilities while the infrastructure that all of us, including tourists, use, crumbles around us?" Semrad asked.

She pointed to "broken transit, congested roads, dangerous flooding, housing costs that keep rising and wages that do not keep pace," adding that "the people who power this tourism economy cannot afford to live here."

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Former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin responded during the meeting that any changes to how tourist development taxes may be used would require action by the Florida Legislature rather than the Orange County Commission.

What's next:

The task force is expected to make recommendations over four meetings, with its findings scheduled to be presented to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners in August. The next meeting is set for July 28.