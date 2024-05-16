Orlando weather: Temperatures to fire up across Central Florida, heat index could soar to triple digits

As you're waking up and getting out the door on this Thursday morning, you won't have to worry about the rain gear. In fact it's a mild and overall pleasant start to our Thursday with temperatures in the low and mid 70s.

Temperatures will heat up in a big way this afternoon, with high temperatures climbing into low and mid 90s for inland areas and upper 80s to near 90-degrees for the beaches. Be sure to wear the sunscreen too, as partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected.

By Friday, temperatures turn hot across Central Florida. Plan for highs to reach the mid 90s, once we factor in sunshine and humidity levels, our heat index could reach the triple digit range.

A few isolated seabreeze showers and storms can't be ruled out Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be hot Saturday with another day of highs in the mid 90s.

Better chances of storms will take shape Sunday with multiple waves of off and on rain and storms.