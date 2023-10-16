Cooler weather dips morning temperatures in the 50s across Central Florida

Today's high: 72 degrees | Tonight's low: 55 degrees

Main weather concerns:

This morning is a FOX 35 Weather Impact morning. Expect wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

For students heading to the bus stop, a jacket will be a good idea for the next few mornings.

Clear and dry skies prevail with highs in the low-70s. Enjoy these cooler temperatures.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

BEACHES:

It will be a nice day at the beaches. Skies will be clear and dry with highs in the low-70s. The rip current risk is moderate. Local breezes will be out of the NW at 15-20 mph. Surf is in the 2-3' range.

THEME PARKS:

Expect a dry and cooler day at all the attractions today. Highs near 72 degrees with sunny skies. This trend will continues through the middle of the week.

OUTLOOK:

Things are looking great for Central Florida over the next several days. Rain free conditions and very pleasant weather returns behind a departing cold front.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Expect highs in the 70s and lows down in the 50s for much of next week. Enjoy the changes as those Fall feels return! Our next rain chance doesn't look to return until late this week.