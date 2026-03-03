Gov. Ron DeSantis invests over $13 million in infrastructure development, set to bring nearly 1,000 jobs

The Brief Governor DeSantis announced more than $13 million in infrastructure funding for Florida’s Panhandle, targeting strategic projects in Bay and Gulf counties to bolster economic growth. The investments include $5 million for a new aircraft engine repair and testing facility at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and $6 million for shipyard improvements in Gulf County. Additionally, over $2.2 million will fund road and utility projects in Port St. Joe to support workforce housing, with the three initiatives combined expected to create or retain more than 900 jobs.



What we know:

College is a great pathway for a lot of people, DeSantis said, but in some cases, it doesn't result in high-paying jobs.

"There's colleges that nobody's even heard of that charge $70,000 a year. That piece of paper is not magic," DeSantis said. "You're either learning things that are going to make a difference, or you're just getting a piece of paper. Some of these students go into debt and end up with jobs they could have had out of high school."

As an alternative to college, Florida is investing in workforce education opportunities through supporting workforce and infrastructure needs for aerospace and aviation, and maritime industries.

"Workforce training, vocational training – huge opportunities – for young people especially."

Now, Florida is years ahead of schedule. As of 2026, the state ranks #1 in workforce education – a goal previously set for 2030, DeSantis said.

"These projects will create hundreds of good jobs and attract investments to help Panama City, Port St. Joe, and Gulf County prosper," he said.

Great to be in Panama City today to announce more than $13 million in awards from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund for critical infrastructure projects and workforce housing in the Panhandle. These strategic investments will support the construction of:



$13 million for infrastructure development

Gov. DeSantis identified several improvement areas to boost economic development through infrastructure programs.

$5 million to the Panama City – Bay County Airport and Industrial District

$2,250,709 to City of Port St. Joe

$6 million to Gulf County Board of County Commissioners

Panama City – Bay County Airport and Industrial District

Five million allocated to Panama City's Bay County Airport and Industrial District allows the city to construct an aircraft engine repair station and an engine testing facility at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. This 160,000 square foot facility will include a 120,000 square foot engine repair space and the remaining facility space will house the testing operations. The project is anticipated to create up to 400 new technician jobs in Bay County.

City of Port St. Joe

Just over $2.2 million given to the City of Port St. Joe will help fund a two-phase road project, which will lead to the construction of 177 workforce homes. The project will resurface an existing road as well as construct a new 1,380 linear foot connector road and harden the utilities underground to protect against potential hurricane winds. The project plans to bring 190 jobs to the community.

Gulf County Board of County Commissioners

Six million given to the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will support the construction of a self-docking float dry dock at shipyard through a set of Mooring Dolphins. The current shipyard has 125 jobs at Eastern Shipbuilding that will be retained, and the project will create an additional 337 jobs.

What is the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund?

Since 2019, Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund has awarded over $318 million – creating over 42,000 new jobs and over 32,000 workforce education opportunities. The fund is designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state.