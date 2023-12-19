Orlando weather: Temperatures to reach only the 50s in most areas Tuesday in Central Florida

article

A chilly start on this Tuesday will give way to a chilly afternoon. Despite near full sunshine, highs will only make it to the mid-upper 50s in most locations-some lower 60s will be found along our Space Coast. Breezes return behind a second departing cold front making things feels a bit nippy.

Tonight, low fall back into the 40s with breezes continuing from the North at 10-15mph. Eventually winds come in off the ocean by Wednesday allowing for climbing temps and some additional scattered clouds.

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 57 degrees | Tonight's low: 47 degrees

BEACHES:

Looks like a chilly day seaside on this Tuesday. Highs hit in the upper 50s, sunshine plentiful. Still a bit breezy from the North making things feel cooler. Surf is in the 2-4' range with a continuation of Easterly swell. Some Northerly wind swell will mix in late in the day jumbling conditions just a bit.

THEME PARKS:

Quite cool and breezy at the attractions today. Skies will feature sunshine, breezes pulsing a bit through the day. Very nice day overall. Highs hit in the mid-upper 50s for this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

A beautiful week of weather is ahead for all of Central Florida. Rain chances are at zero, temps quite pleasant. Warmer temps will move in as breezes come in off the ocean through midweek.

Highs by Friday should settle at or even eclipse 70 degrees with some scattered clouds. Temps rise into the 70s by the coming holiday weekend in advance of another storm system.

This feature could bring rain back to Central Florida by late in the day on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. While details are limited at this time, the FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on the situation and we hope to learn more in the coming days so stay tuned!

