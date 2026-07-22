Orlando weather: Temperatures heating up in Central Florida

The Brief Tropical Storm Bertha continues to move away from Florida. Central Florida will have a few spotty showers, but rain chances remain low for the area. Temperatures will be heating up the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-90s.



As Tropical Storm Bertha continues to move towards Louisiana, rain chances continue to go down in Central Florida.

We'll still see spotty tropical downpours and storms Wednesday, but most of the activity will be focused off to our northwest.

This trend continues through the remainder of the workweek, as heat starts to become our big story.

Tropical Storm Berth works westward

Tropical Storm Bertha has essentially held its intensity over the last 24 hours.

With that strong NE wind shear, Bertha has remained lopsided, with the heaviest rain falling offshore, on the southern side of the storm.

Tropical Storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of the Gulf, including the Florida Panhandle. If you have travel plans to the Panhandle, as well as the Gulf Coast in general, you'll definitely want to monitor the latest forecast.

Bertha will likely make landfall near New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon, with gusty tropical storm force winds and storm surge concerns, possibly up to 4 feet.

From there, the remnants will then look to move into Coastal Texas with some lingering rain and breezy conditions.

Spotty downpours, stray storms expected

As Bertha continues to develop in the Gulf, we'll be on the outer edge of the heavier tropical moisture.

Wednesday looks even drier than how our Tuesday panned out, but we'll still see the potential of outer rain bands swinging through.

A few tropical downpours and storms are still on the table, mainly late this afternoon and evening. A couple storms could turn stronger with gusty wind along with heavy rain as well as frequent lightning.

Drier air holds as temps heat up

Drier air will continue to wrap around Bertha through the remainder of the workweek. This will start to cut down on rain chances.

In fact, we'll likely see drier than normal conditions middle to late week.

Chances dip to around 20% Wednesday and that trend continues into Friday.

How hot will it get?:

With that drier air in play, temps will be topping out in the middle 90s for the most part as we approach midweek.

Highs on Thursday and Friday look to climb into the middle to potentially upper 90s in some isolated spots, which is above average for this time of year.

Feels like temps with the humidity look to get back into the middle to upper 100s. Rain chances do start to climb as we tap into more moisture this weekend, rising to around 40% to 50% Saturday and Sunday.