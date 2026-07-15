James Duckett: New execution date set for former Florida officer convicted of killing girl

The Brief A new execution date has been scheduled for James Duckett, the former Mascotte police officer convicted of raping and killing an 11-year-old girl in 1987. Duckett's execution is set to take place on July 28, according to a death warrant signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Duckett was convicted of killing Tereas McAbee, whose body was found in a lake a day after she was reported missing.



A former Mascotte police officer convicted of raping and killing an 11-year-old girl nearly 40 years ago in Florida is scheduled to be executed in less than two weeks.

It comes nearly four months after James Duckett's execution was initially stayed over Duckett's request for new DNA testing and analysis, which he claimed would provide his innocence.

New execution date set

The execution of James Duckett has been rescheduled to July 28, according to a death warrant signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Duckett's execution was previously set for March 31 but was put on hold after the Florida Supreme Court issued a ruling to allow new DNA testing.

A DNA sample from 11-year-old Teresa McAbee's underwear was sent for analysis. The results, however, were inconclusive.

Earlier this month, the Florida Supreme Court lifted the stay on Duckett's execution.

The murder of Teresa McAbee

The backstory:

On May 11, 1987, McAbee had walked to a convenience store on State Road 50, according to records.

McAbee was out with a 16-year-old boy she knew when they were approached by Duckett, who was out patrolling.

Duckett questioned the two about why they were out past curfew and told McAbee to get his patrol car.

McAbee was reported missing that night. Her body was found the next morning in a lake less than a mile from the store.

Police said she had been raped, strangled and drowned.

Duckett has long maintained his innocence in the 1987 murder.