Orlando weather: Temperatures climbing toward the 90s across Central Florida

Patchy fog and coastal showers are taking shape this morning across Central Florida.

While neither are widespread, it's a good idea to give yourself extra time to get out the door and to your destinations safely.

Best chances of rain will exist for Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties and will only last through roughly sunrise. After daybreak, chances will fade, leaving us with a partly to mostly clear sky.

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The fog this morning looks to be confined mainly to Seminole, Orange, southern Volusia, and northern Osceola counties. This will gradually clear and lift by 8 or 9 a.m.

Temperatures today will warm into the low 80s along the coast, mid 80s inland, and even the upper 80s to near 90° along the I-75 corridor.

Areas of patchy fog could redevelop overnight across Central Florida. It will be on the warm and muggy side once again as well. Plan for lows to dip down into the low to middle 60s Wednesday morning.

Heat builds into Central Florida this week as highs soar into the low 90s, even into the start of the weekend.

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We'll stay on the drier side for most of the week too, with the next chance of rain being Thursday for areas mainly northeast of Orlando. Still, it's only around a 30% chance for showers and storms.

By Saturday, it will be a hot and windy day. Highs will be approaching the mid 90s as winds gust up to around 30 mph.

This is ahead of our next system, which will be a strong cold front set to arrive on Sunday. Since we're several days out from this system, we're still fine-tuning the timing and specific impacts.

That being said, this front will bring the highest chance of showers and storms of the week at 60%. With this system, we'll also be watching for the potential of a few strong storms for Sunday and a few lingering storms into Monday.