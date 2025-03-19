Orlando weather: Temperatures in the 50s tonight into tomorrow morning, the first day of spring

The Brief Dry conditions persist across Florida with fire concerns due to ongoing drought, low humidity, and gusty winds. A cold front will bring scattered showers Thursday, followed by much cooler temperatures and gusty winds before warming back up into the 80s over the weekend. No significant rain is expected, meaning drought conditions are likely to worsen.



It was a little bit of a foggy morning for some to start off Wednesday, but that fog burned off quick and it turned into a beautiful morning with crystal clear skies. Temperatures quickly warmed up into the low 80s.

A breeze will continue to pick up through the rest of the evening and a light wind will stick with us through the overnight ahead of our next cold front.

What will the weather be like tonight?

What to expect:

Tonight will be mainly clear with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Drought conditions expected to worsen?

What we know:

Conditions have been VERY dry across all of Florida, so fires are a big concern. Especially as we are already watching a few fire events across the region.

There has been a Fire Weather Warning issued for the region the past few days because of the current drought conditions, the low humidity and gusty winds.

Still not seeing any widespread rain in sight, so drought conditions are expected to worsen through the next week.

No soaking rain is forecast in the near future to combat these conditions.

Happy Spring! What will the weather be like Thursday?

The spring season officially kicks off at 5:01am Thursday morning.

What to expect:

Partly cloudy skies are on tap as temperatures warm up quickly tomorrow morning. We will see a few showers to start the spring season as our next cold front moves through sweeping in a few scattered showers and clouds into the region.

Winds will be gusty coming from the SW winds then changing and bringing in much cooler air from the NW after the front. Before and after the front winds could gust up to 25 MPH. With mainly clear skies Thursday night temperatures will tank into the 40s in most places headed into Friday morning.

What will the weather be like Friday?

What to expect:

Friday, winds will start to calm down but the cooler air sticks around. Much cooler temperatures are on tap with temperatures starting in the 40s and only warning up to around 70 degrees.

Hopefully all the sunshine on Friday will make those cool temperatures feel a little warmer.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

What to expect:

Temperatures are expected to rebound back into the low 80s this weekend with sunny skies and low humidity. Perfect for outdoor activities!

Looking at temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday and low to mid 80s on Sunday.

