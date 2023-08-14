Orlando weather: Sweltering heat, afternoon storms expected across Central Florida Monday

Today's high: 96 degrees | Tonight's low: 79 degrees

Main weather concerns: It is another hot and humid start to the week in central Florida. Forecast highs today soar to the mid and upper-90s inland and low to mid-90s along the east coast. Highs levels of humidity will allow for feels like temps to range from 110-115 degrees.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings for our entire area. Limit time spent outdoors today and drink plenty of water. Even being outside for 15 minutes in this heat can result in heat illness developing.

Rain chances remain at 40% coverage today mainly after 2 pm. Any storm that forms could bring strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

BEACHES: Afternoon highs along our east coast beaches soar to the 90s this afternoon. Heat Index values reach well into the triple digits so make sure to drink plenty of water and find shade! Surf will range 2 feet with a moderate rip current risk. The UV Index soars to an extreme level, so reapply a good quality sunscreen today.

THEME PARKS: We have a toasty day ahead at the theme parks. Forecast highs soar to near 96 with heat index values are expected to peak as high as 112 degrees. An isolated storm will be possible this afternoon, but it likely is going to be a sweltering day, find the A/C when you can!

OUTLOOK: The big heat is expected to last through Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s. Rising shower and storm chances will be on the rise beginning on Wednesday and continue into the end of the week. This will lead to highs closer to normal in the lower 90s with daily storms expected. Download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track the radar right on your cell phone.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic. Both areas of low pressure have a low 20% chances for further development over the next 7 days. There is still a lot of dry air moving off the west coast of Africa.

A friendly reminder, the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season is just around the corner. Don't let your guard down and always remember to depend on and trust the FOX 35 Storm Team.