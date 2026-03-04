Legendary college football coach, devoted father Lou Holtz dies at age 89

The Brief Legendary coach Louis Leo "Lou" Holtz, born in 1937, passed away in Orlando surrounded by his family following a period in hospice care. In a statement, his family honored his legacy of faith, service, and his unwavering belief in the potential of others. Holtz, who is survived by his four children and many grandchildren, will be memorialized with a mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame.



An influential man known for his decades of experience and expertise in college athletics has died.

The family of Louis Leo "Lou" Holtz announced his passing on March 4. Holtz was 89 years old.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Former football coach Lou Holtz arrives for a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on September 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump took questions on a variety of topics, including Expand

What we know:

Louis Leo "Lou" Holtz – born on Jan. 6, 1937 – died after multiple reports that he had entered hospice care in January. He died in Orlando surrounded by his family.

In a released statement, Holtz's family said he's remembered for "his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potenital of others."

A mass is set to take place at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame.

Holtz is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

From the family of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/aYWiXYVnLq — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) March 4, 2026

Who is Lou Holtz?

Holtz spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football teams , including the College of William & Mary, North Carolina State University, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, Notre Dame and the University of South Carolina.

He is perhaps best known for an 11-season stint as Notre Dame’s head coach. In 1988, he led the Irish to a perfect 12-0 season and a national championship.

Holtz instituted the "Play Like A Champion Today" sign outside of the Notre Dame locker room that players still honor in the present day.

Holtz ended his career in South Carolina, where he was head coach for six seasons from 1999-2004. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former college football coach Lou Holtz in the Oval Office of the White House on December 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Holtz is best known for his time as head coach Expand

In December 2020, Holtz was awarded the Medal of Freedom in the Oval Office by President Donald Trump.

"Wherever Lou went, football glory followed," President Donald Trump said in 2020 when he gave Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Tributes to Lou Holtz

What they're saying:

Current Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman issued a statement following news of Holtz's passing, saying, "I shared a very special relationship (with Lou). He welcomed me to the Notre Dame family immediately, offering me great support throughout our time together."

Head Coach Marcus Freeman’s statement on the passing of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/q7WwLVwoSX — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 4, 2026

REST-IN-PEACE COACH LOU HOLTZ (1937-2026)



Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led the University of Notre Dame to the 1988 National Championship and a proud vocal supporter of President Trump, passed away at the age of 89.



One of the most affable coaches of his… pic.twitter.com/xiv4Cvituc — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 4, 2026

Coach Lou Holtz was a legend on and off the field, who cared deeply for the state of Indiana and lived a remarkable life grounded in faith, family, and giving back. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/BPy5XSiaJ8 — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) March 4, 2026