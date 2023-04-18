Today's high: 80 degrees | Tonight's low: 56 degrees

Main weather concerns: Much cooler and drier start to the morning across central Florida. Afternoon highs today will reach the low-80s today inland and mis-70s along the east coast. Skies remain clear with that beautiful central Florida sun!

BEACHES: We have a sunny day at the beach! Forecast highs will be in the mid-70s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. There is a moderate risk for rip currents. The UV Index remains high, so make sure to reapply your sunscreen.



THEME PARKS: Great day at head to the theme parks. Sunshine will prevail with afternoon highs in the low-80s. Sty hydrated and enjoy your Tuesday!

OUTLOOK: Skies remain dry through mid-week with gradually warming temps.

Upper 80s dominate late week with only modest rain chances by next weekend. We could see the return of the upper-70s by the start of next week.