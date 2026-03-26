Orlando weather: Sunny skies, warm temps ahead of windy weekend

Beautiful weather today and tomorrow, as things settle down across Central Florida and high pressure takes over.

It will be a windy Saturday and cooler Sunday.

Morning showers will be possible at the coast today, then mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance for a PM shower inland.

Highs in the lower-80s.

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Today will be a good day to get anything done outside before the heat ramps up Friday.

Clear and comfortable conditions tonight. Lows in the 60s.

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The weather will turn hotter on Friday, but humidity will be low, so it'll feel okay by Florida standards. Highs between 87 and 90°.

The next front moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday will start off dry, with clouds increasing at lunchtime and winds kicking up.



A few showers or a storm possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, then windy conditions.



Gusty winds, up to 40 mph, will be possible.