Orlando weather: Sunny, pleasant forecast to start the work week across Central Florida

Today's high: 81 degrees | Tonight's low: 60 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect yet another incredible weather day for Central Florida on this Monday. While we start on a rather cool note, temps rebound beautifully this afternoon with upper 70s to lower 80s at peak.

Sunshine will be very plentiful at all locations, with a "very high" ranking on the UV forecast. A good quality sunscreen will serve you well if outdoors for any expanded duration of time. Dry air will provide the region with lower levels of humidity-feeling fantastic!

BEACHES:

Sunshine prevails making for a delightful beach day after the morning chill subsides. Highs seaside head for the upper 70s. Rip current risk stages at moderate. In the surf, looks like a continuation of a mixed East-Northeast swell. Breaking waves in the waist to chest high range (3-4').

Local winds will drop off a bit by this afternoon with relatively more manageable surf conditions later in the day. Further improvements in surf quality are expected by tomorrow! Water temps have dropped off a bit again. Most beaches in Volusia and Flagler County are seeing surf temps in the upper 60s and low 70s-Brevard beaches remain in the upper 70s for surf temps.

THEME PARKS:

Beautiful weather at the theme parks today. Sunny and quite pleasant. Highs hit in the lower 80s, sunshine all day long!

OUTLOOK:

The extended forecast brings a warming trend into Central Florida through midweek. Highs will rise into the mid-upper 80s Wednesday into Friday. Friday will see a big spike in temps as Central Florida remains on the backside of Atlantic high pressure. Record high for Orlando on Friday-November 10th is 87 degrees.

There were 3 occurrences of this in 1979, 1986 and 2015. Rain chances look bleak longer term. A front will draw closer to the area by next weekend. If it gets close enough, moisture could increase then.

TROPICS:

The tropics remain nice and quiet. Tropical storm formation is not expected for the next 7 days. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.