Orlando weather: Storms, flooding possible as tropical disturbance moves across Florida

The Brief Today: Intense rain (up to 3"/hr), flash flood risk, lightning, possible strong gusts. Evening: Rain may ease by commute, with another storm surge possible around dinner. Rest of Week: Daily storms continue, hot and very humid.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Weather Impact Day due to the downpours that will develop as a low pressure with a tropical connection moves across Florida.

This rain is extreme, dropping 2"-3" of rain PER HOUR and will lead not just to low visibility but to ponding on the roads in areas where its slow-to-drain, and even a flash flood threat.

Some models suggest 6"-10" of rain could fall before the intense rain dissipates before 3pm. Coverage of rain today at 80%.

Despite this being, 'tropical,' sustained winds won't be an issue, though we could get a few gusts over 50 mph if a severe storm forms. We'll also get lots of lightning with these storms today -- potentially more than normally. It'll be SUPER humid today.

The heaviest rain should be over as the low pulls out, and there may be a big break in the rain for the evening commute. That said, around dinner time, another surge of some storms may redevelop from South Florida and provide a last direct blast of rain from this low.

While the low departs, tropical moisture remains, so any typical July afternoon storms which develop will produce more torrential rain. Isolated totals from 1"-3" are possible with 70% coverage.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

Scattered run-of-the-mill storms will form each afternoon with 60% coverage and highs in the low-90s. It'll be muggy, muggy, muggy.