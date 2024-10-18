Orlando Weather: Starting to warm up after cold front earlier this week

Expect a warmer day today with highs near 80°F, driven by a brisk breeze from the warm Atlantic. Large waves, over 7 feet high, are breaking on the outer sandbars, creating dangerous surf conditions.

A high risk of rip currents is in effect, along with potential coastal flooding during periods of astronomically high tides, when the beach will be nearly submerged.

The weekend will see a mix of breezy conditions and occasional quick showers moving in from the ocean.

Looking forward:

Temperatures will continue to rise, reaching the mid-80s by the start of next week, slightly above the seasonal norm of 83°-84°F.

Tracking the tropics:

The tropics remain quiet for Florida, but a new tropical depression or storm could form near Belize, with "Nadine" being the next name on the list.

A launch is scheduled for this evening, though winds at the launch site, reaching 25-30 mph, could cause a delay.