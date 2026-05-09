Orlando weather: Some storms expected ahead of Mother's Day

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT:

Still keeping an eye on storms through the rest of the evening as they move off the east coast. As we head through the overnight, storms start to calm down but we will keep some spotty showers late as patchy fog develops. Lows stay mild and bottom out in the mid 70s.

RECORD DAILY HIGH BROKEN - Melbourne hit 97 degrees today breaking the record of 94 degrees back in 1978, 1975 and 1962.

MOTHER'S DAY:

Happy Mother's Day! Central Florida will be expecting storms on Sunday, but it will not be a wash out. Tomorrow morning if you have any breakfast or brunch plans with Mom, the plans outside look good! It is once we head into the back half of Sunday that you will need to watch out for storms.

With energy still lingering from a stalled front in North Florida, and the seabreezes kicking in tomorrow afternoon, this will create a storm risk from about 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is a Marginal Risk, Level 1/5, for severe weather with the main threats being: gusty winds, and hail with the stronger storms. Storms will die down after sunset.

Get ready for a hot and humid day overall with highs in the low 90s. Sunday night will still stay humid and mild with lows in the mid 70s Sunday night.





LOOKING AHEAD:

Looking to the start of the week, Monday will be more on the soggy side with another chance of severe weather. As the front that has been laced over north Florida starts to move south combined with the seabreeze storms could allow these storms to get on the strong side. There is currently a level 1/5 for severe weather.

This front will be a very slow mover with storms continuing even into Tuesday. As the front swings in, it will drop our temps into the upper 80s. High pressure eventually takes back hold by the end of the week and into next weekend. This brings back the sun and the heat.