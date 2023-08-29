Orlando weather: Some of Hurricane Idalia's rainbands to impact Central Florida Tuesday

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 78 degrees

Main weather concerns: Idalia is now a category 1 hurricane moving north at 14 mph across the southeast Gulf of Mexico.

Hot and humid conditions expected across Central Florida Tuesday. High temperatures will near 95 degrees with a heat index as high as 112 degrees. Consider the heat if you're outside prepping for Idalia's Florida arrival.

Rain won't arrive until after 2pm or so. A few of Idalia's rainbands will be moving from south to north across the state during that time. The risk for damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will increase heading into late afternoon and evening.

Rain chances are near 60% – rising higher later tonight and into Wednesday morning. Wind-wise, gusty breezes will slowly pepper in later tonight and into Wednesday morning as Idalia makes it's closest pass to Central Florida.

Around the Orlando Metro, Lake, Volusia & Brevard Counties, sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Tropical Storm warnings are up in these areas. Much stronger winds are expected in the west and northwest counties where hurricane warnings are in effect. The tornado risk will stay elevated through tonight and much of Wednesday.

The bottom line, the closer you live to the Gulf of Mexico, the rougher your weather is going to be. Winds will ease up late Wednesday night into Thursday but, rain chances will remain.

BEACHES: While the beaches will feature fair weather today, local hazards will increase as the day grows old. Highs hit in the lower 90s seaside. Rip current risk is very high as swell from distant Major Hurricane Franklin impacts the surf zone. Rain chances along the coast will rise a bit after 2pm but, the lion's share of foul weather arrives tonight.

THEME PARKS: Another hot and humid afternoon with a temps climbing well into the mid-90s/heat index near 112 degrees. this afternoon. Showers and storms are in the cards after 2pm, coverage stands at 60%. Heavy rain and lightning strikes will be of issue in any stronger storms.

OUTLOOK: Idalia brings impacts to the region on tonight and Wednesday. Most, if not all of the viewing area, will experience very gusty winds, heavy rain and a tornado threat during this time. Idalia will make landfall on the Big Bend Region (Florida's Gulf Coast) early Wednesday morning.

Once this occurs and Idalia moves Northeast of Florida, winds and rain will decrease by Wednesday night into Thursday. Late week brings lower rain chances and more sunshine.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia is on the map and impacts are quite likely for the FOX 35 and FOX 51 viewing areas. The heaviest weather will be in play for most of us late tonight and through the day on Wednesday.

Destructive winds will occur along the Florida Gulf Coast's Big Bend Region with huge impacts in Levy & Dixie Counties. Winds over 100mph are possible in these areas on Wednesday morning.