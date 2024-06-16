Orlando weather: Isolated showers possible this Father's Day

Temperatures are rising into the low 90s on this Father's Day, with highs expected to reach the upper 80s along the coast.

This afternoon, an inland-moving sea breeze is likely to trigger isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly from the Orlando metro area westward. The probability of rain and lightning remains low but not negligible, with the highest chance (30-40%) from Leesburg to the Kissimmee River and Lake Okeechobee.

Tracking the Tropics

A new area of potential tropical development has been issued by the NHC. A 20% chance of development is possible in the next seven days for a region offshore of the east coast of Florida and Georgia.

An area of low pressure could form around mid-week a few hundred miles north of the central Bahamas. Slow development of this low pressure will be possible as it moves further to the west and northwest.

At this time, impacts to Central Florida would be on the lower end. We are still several days out, and there is a low chance of development overall, so there is a good amount of uncertainty about the specifics of the forecast.

That being said, heavy rainfall would be the primary impact (if any) on areas in the path of this low pressure.