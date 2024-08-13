Orlando weather: Sizzling heat, afternoon storms expected Tuesday across Central Florida

We've got a warm August day ahead with temperatures running 3-4° above normal, yielding highs in the mid-90s with heat index levels of 108°.

There is a 30%-40% chance for afternoon storms featuring frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

A rare summer cold front will push into Florida this weekend, ushering in a drier airmass (though not discernably much "cooler" – we have to wait until November for that), but it will steer Ernesto safely east of Florida by over 800 miles.

While we won't have any direct impact here, we will see our swells building on the Atlantic coast bringing a dangerous threat for rip currents midweek through the weekend.

Ernesto will be picked up by a trough to the north in a pattern more typical of October than mid-August, steering the tropical system well east of Florida as it curves into the open Atlantic.

The storm could become a hurricane in the next few days and has a chance to become a major hurricane before impacting Bermuda this weekend.