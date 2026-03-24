Orlando weather: Showers, storms expected in Central Florida

Despite the dry and mild start to Tuesday morning, a cold front will move into Central Florida today, bringing increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Before the rain arrives, a few areas of patchy dense fog are possible, which will clear out an hour or two after sunrise.

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When it comes to the rain, it won't be a washout as most activity stays scattered and will hug areas along the east coast. In terms of timing, showers and storms will begin around 12 p.m. in Flagler and Volusia counties, gradually moving to the southwest throughout the afternoon.

Rain chances will stick around through this evening. A few of these storms could be on the robust side, with frequent lightning, wind gusts of up to 40 mph, and heavy rain. Afternoon dismissal at local schools may be impacted as well due to the potential of lightning.

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Highs today will range from the mid to upper 70s north of Orlando and climb into the low and middle 80s south of Orlando.

Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will stick around overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s for morning lows.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around Wednesday. This means you should plan for wet roadways and showers for tomorrow morning's commute.

Winds will turn breezy, as gusts reach speeds of up to 20-25 mph. We'll gradually dry things out Thursday with increasing sunshine and temperatures warming into the low 80s. The warmth and sunshine will stick with us into Friday as well.

Another system comes into play for the weekend, bringing another wave of showers and cooler temperatures. Plan for highs early next week to only reach the mid and upper 70s.