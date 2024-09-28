Orlando Weather: Showers starting to fade away tonight

A stalled front may cause showers and storms, especially this afternoon, with highs reaching the lower 90s.

It won't rain all day, but there’s a higher chance for widespread downpours later today.

Looking Ahead:

A high-pressure system is sitting over the area, keeping things mostly calm. However, we won't rule out some scattered storms. There may be brief, heavy downpours, but they'll move quickly due to faster winds higher up. On Sunday, we'll continue to see the chance of showers and storms, thanks to this "lift" over us.

As the high pressure shifts east, rain chances will drop slightly early in the week, with temperatures staying normal for this time of year. Winds will shift to come from the ESE, causing a slight change in the weather. We could still see scattered showers, mainly from sea breezes.

Later in the week, we might start watching for tropical moisture, which could bring heavier rain by the weekend.

Tracking the tropics:

The remnants of Hurricane Helene are still bringing heavy rain across the central U.S. after causing major flooding in the Southeast on Friday. Meanwhile, storms Joyce and Isaac are not expected to affect Florida and will move away from the U.S. There are a few other areas we're watching in the tropics.

One area of disturbed weather in the Eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance of turning into something bigger. The same goes for another system in the Western Caribbean, which is the one to keep an eye on. Like with Helene, the Central American Gyre (a big weather system) is helping this disturbance grow. Conditions are favorable for development, and it could become a tropical depression by the middle of next week.

If this system affects us, it could bring tropical moisture by next weekend or the following week. Forecast models are showing different outcomes, but all point to some sort of storm developing in the Gulf.

Launch forecast:

As of right now, the Falcon-9 crew is set to take off at 1:17p.m. from the space coast. The latest forecast shows a 55% chance of the launch happening.