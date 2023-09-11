Orlando weather: Severe thunderstorms moving across Central Florida

Stream FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.

Strong to severe storms are moving across Central Florida Monday night, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings to be issued for parts of Flagler, Lake, Orange, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Orlando and the surrounding areas until 9:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 mph, plus nickel-sized hail are possible.

A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Seminole County, including Sanford, through 10:45 p.m. Between 2" and 2.5" of rain have fallen. A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Flagler, Lake, and Volusia counties, including costal areas.

