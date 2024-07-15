Orlando weather: Scorching heat and afternoon storms continue

We're in the doldrums of summer, with daily afternoon storms straight through the end of July.

Highs this week will be above normal with temperatures in the mid-90s. Monday's coverage of storms is likely not going to be quite as extensive as Sunday afternoon's deluge (with a 60% chance today), but we'll still catch a "likely" chance for storms for an hour or two, setting up near Orlando by the evening commute.

The main threats will be blinding rain on the highways, dangerous clouds-to-ground lightning and a few wind gusts over 60 mph.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

We could get 2"-4" of rain in the heaviest spots leading to brief street flooding and ponding on the roads.

Tracking the Tropics

The tropics are quiet this week thanks to abundant dust blowing across the Atlantic from the Sahara in Africa.