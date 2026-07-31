Orlando weather: Rounds of heavy rain in Central Florida this weekend

The Brief A 70% chance of rain on Friday, with storms expected to arrive this afternoon. Heavy rain and storms will continue through the weekend. Some parts of Central Florida could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain.



More heavy rain and storms are on the way for the last day of the work week with a 70% chance.

It's important to note it won't be an all-day washout. A few spotty showers and downpours are possible this morning, which will be very hit-and-miss.

By midday, around 11 a.m. to noon, showers and storms will begin to move in from the Gulf.

Scattered storms and downpours will continue to develop and move to the southeast throughout the early to mid-afternoon.

The main timing of the rain will be from around 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hit-and-miss lingering storms and showers will be possible late tonight into the overnight.

In terms of impacts, heavy rain will be the biggest.

Slow moving downpours will drop a lot of rain over a short period of time, which could lead to areas of flooding and flash flooding.

A few isolated strong storms are possible as well, with gusty winds and lightning.

How hot will it get?:

Rounds of heavy rain into the weekend

This active setup continues into the weekend, which means more waves of heavy rain and storms pushing through Central Florida.

There will be breaks in the rain, and it won't be a constant washout, but it will be quite heavy at times and could lead to additional flooding.

Areas that see repeated rounds of these slow-moving storms could pick up a quick few inches, leading to isolated flash flooding.

Rainfall totals:

On average, 2 to 4 inches will be possible by the end of the weekend across Central Florida.

A more typical pattern returns next week with daily rounds of sea-breeze driven afternoon downpours and storms.

Near normal highs into early next week

Thanks to the rain and clouds rolling in, high temperatures will be lower and closer to normal.

Highs will stay in the low 90s this weekend and into early next week, before highs creep back into the mid 90s.