Orlando weather: Rainy morning, cooler afternoon for Central Florida

The Brief A rainy start to the day as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for the next couple of days. A big warm-up is expected next week, with temperatures reaching the 80s by Wednesday.



Scattered showers are likely this morning. It's important to have the rain gear ready to go as you head out the door.

The rain will gradually move southeast of I-4 and the Orlando Metro by noon today. The rain won't exit Brevard, Osceola, and southern Volusia County until around 2-3 p.m.

This is all courtesy of a cold front that will help increase winds and bring another cold night.

Plan for winds to gust up to 25-30 mph as temperatures hold steady around the mid 50s before eventually dropping this afternoon.

Winds will remain gusty tonight with speeds of around 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will tank, back into the 30s once again.

Most areas will stay above freezing; however, a few spots in Marion and northern Sumter to Lake counties could see temperatures fall near freezing in the low 30s.

Once we factor in the winds, feels-like temperatures around daybreak tomorrow morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Be sure to bundle up and dress in layers as you head out tomorrow morning.

We'll end the work week on a cooler-than-normal note across Central Florida with highs only reaching the low to middle 60s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

This cold snap will be short-lived, as temperatures quickly warm back up over the next several days. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 60s and by Sunday the low 70s.

Sunshine will continue through the weekend and into much of next week too, helping to warm temperatures into the mid 70s for highs Monday and Tuesday ahead of highs just shy of 80 degrees Wednesday.