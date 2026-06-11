Orlando weather: Rain chances climbing for Central Florida

The Brief Temperatures will climb into the 90s again on Thursday. Showers and storms are expected to move through Central Florida starting this afternoon. Rain chances increase for the rest of the week and into the weekend.



A mostly dry, warm and muggy start to the morning is underway across Central Florida.

Temperatures will be hot and humid this afternoon, but overall only a degree or two above normal. Plan for highs to climb into the upper 80s along the coast and into the low 90s inland.

Clouds will steadily build in ahead of shower and storm chances today, which will peak at 50% this afternoon. Downpours will begin to bubble up at around noon, with the best chances happening today between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

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Any leftover rain will gradually fade after sunset.

A few lingering showers are possible tonight, especially near I-75. After midnight, most of the rain will have diminished and ended.

Temperatures will stay warm and muggy, falling into the low and mid 70s for Friday morning lows.

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Hot temperatures, increasing afternoon shower and storm chances, and humid weather are on the way tomorrow and into the weekend.

Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly hotter, but still in the low 90s for highs with a 60% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms.

For the weekend, with high humidity and hot temperatures, it's going to be sweltering. Highs will approach the mid 90s as feel-like temperatures reach the low 100s.

Saturday features the highest chances of afternoon storms at 70%. Chances won't be quite as widespread next week, at around a 40% chance for daily afternoon downpours.

Highs remain hot and slightly above normal, in the low and mid 90s.

Tropical outlook

Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristina in the Gulf is bringing heavy rain to South Texas and parts of Mexico.

There is no threat to Florida.