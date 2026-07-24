Video: Teens on e-bikes takeover downtown Orlando; many detained, citations issued

The Brief Hundreds of kids on e-bikes and motorized bikes created chaos last weekend in downtown Orlando, police said. Police said some of these riders ran red lights, impeded traffic, blocked roadways, and impacted ambulances responding to emergency calls. Several kids were detained, citations were issued, and in some cases, e-bikes were towed, police said. "Downtown Orlando is for everyone to enjoy, including kids and families. Come out, have fun, and make good memories, but not like this."



The Orlando Police Department said hundreds of kids on e-bikes and motorized scooters were causing trouble in downtown Orlando last weekend, allegedly driving through red lights, impeding traffic, blocking roadways, and preventing emergency officials from responding to calls.

Credit: Orlando Police Department

Video from traffic cameras in downtown Orlando, and shared on the Orlando Police Department's Facebook page, showed large groups of kids on e-bikes riding through intersections – feet from other vehicles. Some of the riders appeared to pop wheelies while riding through those intersections, according to the video.

Downtown Orlando is for everyone to enjoy, including kids and families. Come out, have fun, and make good memories, but not like this. — Orlando Police Department

Several kids detained, cited, and their e-bikes towed

What we know:

Police said several kids were detained, criminal citations issued, and in some cases, e-bikes were confiscated and towed.

Those detained or cited were then released to their parents or guardians.

Police said several bikes were not properly registered as required by law, which led to them being towed.

"Because of the size and mobility of the group, not every rider was immediately apprehended. However, officers took enforcement action when it could be done safely," a spokesperson said in an email.

What we don't know:

Police said there were hundreds of kids, but did not release specifics on the number of kids detained, how many citations were issued, or how many bikes were towed.