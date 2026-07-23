Sumter County sheriff's detective fired, arrested over alleged database misuse

The Brief A Sumter County detective was fired and arrested for allegedly accessing law enforcement databases for personal reasons. Investigators say she searched for information on her husband's ex-wife and falsified records to justify the searches. The sheriff has ordered a full database audit and suspended use of the Flock system.



A Sumter County Sheriff's Office detective has been fired and arrested after investigators accused her of improperly accessing multiple law enforcement databases to gather information about her husband's ex-wife for personal reasons, the sheriff's office announced.

The investigation began July 23 after an internal audit identified irregular activity involving Detective Brandy Almany, who had been employed by the sheriff's office since 2019.

The backstory:

According to investigators, Almany improperly accessed the Comprehensive Case Information System (CCIS), the Flock automated license plate recognition system and the Florida Driver and Vehicle Information Database (DAVID).

Authorities allege Almany used unrelated sheriff's office case numbers and created false electronic records to make it appear the database searches were connected to legitimate criminal investigations when they were conducted for personal reasons. She was interviewed and immediately suspended from duty.

The investigation was presented to the State Attorney's Office for the 5th Judicial Circuit, which approved an arrest warrant.

Almany is charged with one count of official misconduct and three counts of offenses against computer users for allegedly exceeding her authorized access to law enforcement computer systems and databases to obtain confidential information unrelated to any legitimate criminal justice purpose.

Following her arrest, Almany was notified that she would be terminated from her position, the sheriff's office said.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible pending the results of expanded audits of the databases.

"As your sheriff, I've promised accountability and transparency. Today, I had to arrest one of my own for misuse of multiple law enforcement databases," Sumter County Sheriff Patrick Breeden said. "It is difficult to express my extreme disappointment in the actions this detective chose to take. I assured you I would not tolerate behavior that does not align with our standards of professionalism and integrity."

Breeden said the case has prompted broader changes within the agency.

"While I do believe these systems are a valuable tool for law enforcement, due to these circumstances, I have ordered a complete internal audit of all the databases and I have suspended the use of Flock," he said.