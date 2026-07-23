Remembering Nicole Grayson: Community honors mom who died saving her son in St. Johns River

The Brief Dozens gathered in Orange City to remember Nicole Grayson, who died rescuing her 4-year-old son. Her son survived, and loved ones remembered Grayson as a selfless mother. Family and friends pledged to help care for the six children she leaves behind.



Dozens of family members, friends and community members gathered in Orange City on Thursday evening to honor a DeLand mother who died while saving her child's life.

Nicole Grayson, 43, drowned after jumping into the St. Johns River to save her 4-year-old son. Grayson entered the water after her son fell into the river at Ed Stone Park in DeLand. Bystanders rescued the boy, but Grayson was pulled from the water unresponsive and later died.

What they're saying:

The vigil drew mourners dressed in pink, Grayson's favorite color, as they shared memories of a woman they described as selfless and devoted to her family.

"She did what any mother would do and that would lay down their life for their child," one speaker told the crowd.

Family members and friends reflected on Grayson's life and the impact she had on those around her, while pledging to support the six children she leaves behind.

"It's going to be a long journey, one day at a time," one mourner said.

Another speaker vowed the community would help care for Grayson's family.

"We've got to help raise the six kids she left behind."

Grayson's son survived the incident with the help of bystanders. Her death has prompted an outpouring of support from the community.