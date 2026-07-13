85-year-old woman dies in crash on I-95 in Volusia County, FHP says

An 85-year-old woman died Monday in a crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

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What we know:

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach.

A Kia Soul and a Lincoln Continental were traveling north on I-95 approaching mile marker 248 when the Lincoln hit the back of the Kia, according to an FHP report.

The collision caused the Kia to run off the road and onto the median, while the Lincoln left the road and ended up on the outside shoulder, FHP said.

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The driver of Kia, an 85-year-old woman from Daytona Beach, died at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln, a 42-year-old man from Edgewater, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

All northbound lanes were temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the crash. The road has since reopened.

FHP is investigating the crash.