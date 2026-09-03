Orlando weather: More storms, heavy rain expected through the weekend

The Brief Afternoon shower and storm chances continue Thursday and will last through the end of the week. Temperatures will be in the low 90s. Downpours are also expected over the Labor Day holiday weekend.



Scattered to widespread afternoon shower and storm chances continue today and will last through the end of the week.

Plan for a 70% chance today and a 60% chance Friday.

A few isolated coastal downpours are possible this morning for Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties.

By noon, we could see a few more showers and storms try and move inland from the Atlantic. This would bring us a bit of an earlier start time to our daily rounds of rain.

That being said, it still appears that chances of the heaviest and most widespread activity will peak between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. With lightning expected, this could cause delayed dismissals at some schools this afternoon.

Elevated moisture levels across Florida is what will help bring us more areas of heavier rain. Some areas could get water logged and experience isolated flooding and ponding on roadways.

By the end of the week, rainfall totals could amount to a widespread 3 inches or more. It's also worth noting, that just about each and every afternoon brings the risk of a few isolated strong storms, with gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning being the main threats.

How hot will it get?:

Labor Day Weekend

We'll still be dodging downpours and storms this holiday weekend.

With slightly less moisture in the atmosphere to work with, we'll have more peaks of sunshine and a bit of a lower chance of showers and storms.

Plan for around a 50% chance of afternoon and evening scattered downpours and storms, largely driven by the Atlantic and Gulf sea-breeze collisions.

With more sunshine on the way, temperatures will steadily creep back closer to the mid 90s for afternoon highs.