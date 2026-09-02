Locally acquired case of dengue confirmed in Orange County, health officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida health officials have confirmed a locally acquired case of dengue fever in Orange County.
The state health department said Wednesday that it's working with Orange County Mosquito Control to expand surveillance and prevention efforts in the affected areas.
What is dengue?
Dengue is a virus spread through bites from two species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, according to Florida health officials.
It's not transmitted person-to-person.
Symptoms are similar to the flu and typically include fever, severe headache, and severe muscle and joint pain.
Dengue symptoms usually appear within two weeks after a bite from an infected mosquito and can last between 4 and 7 days.
Tips for avoiding mosquito bites
Health officials are urging residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites:
- Use insect repellent on exposed skin or clothing
- Remove standing water to stop mosquitoes from breeding
- Keep doors, exterior windows closed
The health department said it will continue to statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile, malaria and chikungunya.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.