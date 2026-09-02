Locally acquired case of dengue confirmed in Orange County, health officials say

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The Brief A locally acquired case of dengue fever has been confirmed in Orange County, according to Florida health officials. Dengue is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito; symptoms are similar to the flu. Health officials said its working with the area mosquito control agency to expand surveillance and prevention efforts.



Florida health officials have confirmed a locally acquired case of dengue fever in Orange County.

The state health department said Wednesday that it's working with Orange County Mosquito Control to expand surveillance and prevention efforts in the affected areas.

What is dengue?

Dengue is a virus spread through bites from two species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, according to Florida health officials.

It's not transmitted person-to-person.

Symptoms are similar to the flu and typically include fever, severe headache, and severe muscle and joint pain.

Dengue symptoms usually appear within two weeks after a bite from an infected mosquito and can last between 4 and 7 days.

Tips for avoiding mosquito bites

Health officials are urging residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin or clothing

Remove standing water to stop mosquitoes from breeding

Keep doors, exterior windows closed

The health department said it will continue to statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile, malaria and chikungunya.