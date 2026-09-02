Orange County Public Schools to cut $8.5M amid declining enrollment, increasing healthcare costs

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The Brief Student enrollment within Orange County Public Schools is down more than what the district had projected for the 2026-2027 school year. District officials said it would have to make budget and staff adjustments at schools with lower-than-expected enrollment. The district said it would also cut $8.5 million at the "central office level."



Orange County Public Schools – the fourth-largest school district in the state – confirmed Wednesday that this year's student enrollment numbers are below what it expected, forcing the district to cut millions more in funding, and potentially staff from its schools.

In a statement to FOX 35, the district said it had recently completed its 10-day enrollment count which showed the district had fewer students than it projected in its classrooms, which would result in less funding from the state.

"As a result, OCPS has recalculated school budgets and staffing formulas based on actual enrollment. Schools with lower-than-projected enrollment will see corresponding budget adjustments," the district said in a statement.

Orange County enrollment numbers

By the numbers:

Here is the enrollment summary for Orange County Public Schools, published on Aug. 24.

Elementary School Enrollment (including VPK)

2026: 68,211

2025: 72,720

2024: 75,797

2023: 76,215

Middle School enrollment

2026: 35,246

2025: 36,785

2024: 37,851

2023: 38,689

High School enrollment

2026: 58,463

2025: 60,525

2024: 60,128

2023: 60,746

Alternative enrollment

2026: 2,657

2025: 2,704

2024: 2,478

2023: 2,636

Charter enrollment

2026: 18,219

2025: 17,997

2024: 18,137

2023: 16,921

You can view a complete breakdown in the PDF below.

District to cut an additional $8.5 million

The district said it would cut an additional $8.5 million "at the central office level." However, the statement did not elaborate on what those cuts would involve.

Healthcare costs $20 million a month

The district said rising healthcare costs with the Employee Benefits Trust are also impacting the district's budget, putting the cost at $20 million a month.

What they're saying:

"While these decisions are difficult, our priority remains protecting classroom instruction, supporting students, and preserving essential services whenever possible," said Superintendent Maria F. Vazquez. "These actions are necessary to maintain the District's financial stability and ensure we can continue serving students and families for years to come."

OCPS closed schools, cut budgets and staff ahead of the 2026 school year

The backstory:

Ahead of the 2026 school year, Orange County Public Schools closed seven schools, cut staff, and eliminated more than 200 district-level positions to address budget concerns amid declining enrollment.

The district said none of the seven schools were at full capacity, and closing them would save the district roughly $10 million.

District officials blamed declining birth rates, changes to federal immigration policies, an aging population, and the growing number of Family Empowerment Scholarships.