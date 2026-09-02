Poinciana High School campus monitor arrested after scuffle with student

The Brief A campus monitor at Poinciana High School was arrested Tuesday under suspicion of child abuse. John Carrasquillo is accused of grabbing a student's collar and pushing him against a golf cart, and then holding him against a wall for several minutes. Officials said the scuffle started after Carrasquillo confiscated the student's cell phone.



A staff member at Poinciana High School was arrested this week under suspicion of child abuse after he allegedly grabbed a student by the collar and held him against a golf cart for several minutes, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

John Carrasquillo is a campus monitor at the high school, the district confirmed, a support role that involves monitoring the school, preventing disruptions, protecting property, and ensuring the safety of the students and staff, according to a copy of the job description. It is not a position that involves student discipline.

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened on Sept. 1, 2026 shortly after lunch.

Carrasquillo confiscated a student's cell phone and put it in his pocket, the report said. Minutes later, the student asked to get his cell phone back and allegedly reached towards Carrasquillo's pocket, believing his cell phone was there.

That's when Carrasquillo allegedly grabbed the student's collar, pushed him against a nearby golf cart, and held him against a wall until a school resource officer arrived, the report said.

Officials noted that the student did not appear to react aggressively, and was not seriously hurt.

The incident was captured on the school's surveillance video, and the aftermath was recorded by other students. That video, according to the report, showed that the student did not reach into Carrasquillo pocket.

The other side:

According to court records, Carrasquillo was shown the surveillance video. He allegedly admitted to deputies that the video did not look good, and acknowledged a parent would likely want to press criminal charges against him.

On Wednesday, a judge granted him a $500 bond and ordered him to not have contact with the victim. He was also barred from alcohol, drugs, or access to weapons.

The state asked for stricter conditions, including no contact with anyone under 18. The judge declined that request.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the school district said Carrasquillo is not allowed on campus or in any role that has access to students pending the investigation.