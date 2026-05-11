Orlando weather: More storms, heat on the way for Central Florida

As we kick off the new workweek, expect a very muggy and humid start to the day for your Monday morning commute.

It’s shaping up to be another afternoon of isolated thunderstorms across Central Florida, with a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.

A stalled front draped across north Florida is beginning to drift southward. Combined with typical sea breeze convergence this afternoon, that setup could help a few storms become strong or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area at a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather. Primary threats with the stronger cells will be gusty winds and hail. Because of the sea breeze boundaries involved, we’re also monitoring a low but an outside chance of a brief, isolated tornado this afternoon.

High temperatures will once again climb into the low 90s, but with the high humidity, heat index values will feel like the upper 90s in many spots. Expect scattered showers and storms to linger into Monday night as the front continues its slow southward push.

This slow-moving front will keep unsettled conditions going into Tuesday, with widespread thunderstorms expected. At this time, the SPC has not issued any severe risk for Tuesday, but heavy rain will remain possible. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler, with highs dropping into the upper 80s.

By Wednesday, high pressure building off the East Coast should bring drier and more pleasant conditions for the middle of the week. However, moisture will begin to increase again from the south late in the week, ramping up both rain chances and humidity as we head into next weekend.

Rain chances end late this week — briefly — before returning over the weekend.

Welcome to mid-May.