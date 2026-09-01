Orlando weather: More showers, storms for Central Florida

The Brief More afternoon and evening showers and storms are expected to bring heavy rain to Central Florida. The rain will arrive between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Daily temperature highs will be in the low 90s, which is closer to normal.



It's a humid start to our day across Central Florida with isolated areas of patchy fog.

It's a bit unusual for us to see fog this time of year, so it's not a bad idea to give yourself a few extra minutes to get out the door.

While it's not the most dense, it is reducing visibility slightly, mainly west of Orlando into Sumter, Lake, and Marion counties. Any fog that's left after sunrise should lift and clear out quickly.

Above average rain chances

We'll see another mostly dry start to our day before afternoon and evening showers and storms bring heavy rain to Central Florida.

Outside of a few coastal showers this morning, the main round of rain arrives between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A 70% chance of rain is on the way today with above-normal chances through most of this week.

Early morning showers and downpours Wednesday could cause a wet morning commute, so be sure to plan accordingly.

We already have elevated moisture levels across Central Florida, and the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly will help to increase those tomorrow and into Thursday.

This level of moisture means we'll see a lot of rain fall quickly over a short span of time. With the amount of rain we've already picked up over the past few days, some areas could get water logged and experience areas of flooding and ponding on roadways.

By the end of the week, rainfall totals could amount to a widespread 3 inches or more. It's also worth noting, that just about each and every afternoon brings the risk of a few isolated strong storms, with strong winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning being the main threats.

Near-normal highs

Thanks to the help of higher storm chances, daily high temperatures will be closer to normal.

Our average high in Orlando is 91°, and we'll stay right around the low 90s for most of this week and into the weekend.

That being said, it will still be uncomfortably humid and steamy outside thanks to that tropical moisture filtering into the region.