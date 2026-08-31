Florida woman killed in I-95 crash triggered by alligator in road, FHP says

article

The Brief A 20-year-old woman died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County over the weekend. The woman swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle ahead of her that had hit a gator in the road. The woman was ejected from her pickup truck and hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.



A 20-year-old Palm Bay woman died late Sunday in a crash on Interstate 95 that was triggered by an alligator in the road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before midnight on I-95 near mile marker 214 in Brevard County.

What we know:

According to an FHP report, a 58-year-old man from Canada was driving south on the interstate when he spotted an alligator in the road, but he was unable to avoid it. The front of the man's vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz E-350, hit the gator.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

A Toyota Tacoma driven by a 20-year-old woman was behind the Mercedes and swerved to avoid hitting it, FHP said. The woman lost control of the pickup truck, which overturned.

The woman was ejected from the truck and landed in the center lane of the interstate.

An unknown vehicle then hit the woman and the driver left the scene, according to FHP.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is asking anyone who may have information about the crash to contact the agency at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.