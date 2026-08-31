NHC: Tropical Storm Dolly remnants could bring heavy rain to Florida

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances for potential tropical development: the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly in the Caribbean, and Potential Tropical Cyclone Five near Texas and Louisiana. Dolly remnants: Redevelopment chances have been lowered to 10%, though, regardless, it will bring an increase in tropical moisture to Florida, increasing rain chances. PTC 5: This system is a little more than 100 miles south of southern Lousiana's coast. It could become a short-lived tropical depression or storm before Tuesday, the NHC says. Edouard is the next tropical storm name.



The National Hurricane Center is tracking two areas of interest for potential tropical development in the Gulf and in the Caribbean.

One area, near Hispaniola, is associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly. The other, near the coast of Louisiana and Texas, has been designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 (formerly Invest 97L).

Dolly less likely to redevelop, NHC says, but more rain on the way

What we know:

The National Hurricane Center has lowered the odds of redevelopment for the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly in the Caribbean.

There's a 0% chance of development over the next two days and a 20% chance over the next seven days, the NHC said.

Officials said strong upper level winds should help prevent further development over the next few days, as the area of low pressure moves towards the Bahamas.

How much rain could hit Florida?

Regardless if something ultimately develops, Dolly's remnants will increase tropical moisture over Florida, bringing more rounds of heavy rain, especially for South Florida. It will also likely increase the surf and swell along the Atlantic Coast.

According to forecast models, more than 2" of rain could fall over the next week in parts of Orlando and Tampa.

Will Tropical Storm Edouard form near Louisiana, Texas?

A short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could develop off the southern coast of the United States, near Louisiana and Texas, before Tuesday, the NHC said.

The NHC is tracking an area of low pressure, designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Five (PTC 5, formerly known as Invest 97L). The NHC said it plans to initiate advisories during its 11 a.m. update.

When does hurricane season end?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs every year for six months, June 1 - November 30.

The most active months are typically between August, September, and October. The Atlantic season actually has two peaks: mid-September and mid-October, though activity tends to drop quickly after the second peak.

2026 Atlantic hurricane season storm names

There are 21 storm names issued for every hurricane season – and those names rotate every six years, unless retired.

So far, there have been four named tropical storms during the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, and Dolly, all of which have been short-lived storms.

Forecasters are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Five (PTC-5) to see if it becomes a tropical storm, which would then be known as Tropical Storm Edouard, the fifth named storm of the season.

Who picks the hurricane storm names?

The hurricane storm names are decided by an international body of forecasters and the World Meteorological Organization. They are used to help meteorologists, forecasters, journalists, and the public communicate warnings and updates about a specific storm.

"Assigning names to tropical cyclones makes tracking and discussing specific storms more straightforward, especially when multiple storms are active simultaneously. Naming also helps to avoid confusion among meteorologists, media, emergency management agencies and the public," the WMO said on its website.

There are four factors considered when coming up with the names:

Short in character length for ease of use in communication

Easy to pronounce

Appropriate significance in different languages

Uniqueness – same names cannot be used in other regions.