Orlando weather: More scattered storms Tuesday before temperatures heat up later this week

The Brief More scattered showers are expected for Central Florida this afternoon. By midweek, rain chances will be lower and temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 90s.



A 40% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms is on the way Tuesday.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Scattered storms and 90s for highs this afternoon

The storms won't be as widespread or as intense as Monday; however, pockets of heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are still possible with any storms that get going.

Will will the storms arrive?:

Storms will begin to bubble up and pop up on the radar beginning at around 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Highest chances of rain will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. By 8 p.m., we'll be on the drier side with only a few lingering showers.

Temperatures across Central Florida will reach the low 90s.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Saharan dust filters in

Saharan dust has already started to filter into parts of Central Florida.

This is going to usher in multiple changes to the forecast this week. Not only will the dust help bring down our rain chances by midweek, but it will also aid in bringing us vibrant sunrises/sunsets.

The con is the reduced air quality and issues if you deal with respiratory illness or dust allergies.

This dust looks to stick around through the end of the week, with some lingering into the weekend.

Temperatures heating up

As a result of lower chances of rain and storms, temperatures will have more opportunity to heat up.

Afternoon highs will approach the mid and upper 90s for many by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week.

Once we factor in the humidity, the "feels like" temperatures could reach a range as high as 103-107°.