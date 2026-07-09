Florida deputy caused $73K in damages after speeding, crashing into pond: Sheriff

The Brief A Volusia County deputy caused $73,000 in damages after speeding and crashing his cruiser into a retention pond with his K-9 partner inside. Sheriff Mike Chitwood confirmed that the deputy had been stripped of his special duties and both the deputy and the K-9 escaped serious injury. In response, the sheriff's office is developing a tracking system to hold captains and deputies accountable for unauthorized speeding.



A Volusia County deputy is under investigation after reportedly causing over $70,000 in damages after crashing his cruiser into a retention pond while speeding, officials said.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke with FOX 35 Thursday, explaining that the deputy's actions could have killed someone.

"You caused $73,000 worth of damage," Chitwood said of the deputy. "You could have killed yourself. You could have killed your partner. You could have killed anybody that was out there on the roadway."

Sheriff: $73,000 in damages

What we know:

A speeding deputy involved in a crash near I-95 – resulting in $73,000 in damages – is now under investigation.

During an interview with FOX 35’s Amy Kaufeldt, Chitwood explained that the deputy has been completely removed from his special duties – including on SWAT and K-9 teams – and could face additional penalties.

The backstory:

The crash was caught on camera by a passing driver's dashcam showing the deputy speeding down a highway ramp before losing control and crashing into a retention pond.

When asked what the deputy was responding to, Chitwood replied, "Nothing."

The sheriff's office later confirmed that the deputy was speeding 92 mph when his vehicle – along with his K-9 inside – crashed into the water.

While no serious injuries were reported and the K-9 is safe, the cruiser was declared a total loss.

Photo Credits: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

New system changes

What's next:

To prevent future incidents, Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced during his interview on Good Day Orlando that the agency is planning a crack-down on speeding.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is working on a new system where captains will get regular reports tracking their deputies’ driving speeds.

If a deputy is caught speeding without a valid emergency, they will have to explain why. If they cannot justify it, they will face disciplinary action.

"It’s unfortunate that we have to do this with professionals," Chitwood said. "But, if you don’t act professional, then I’m going to have to make you act professional."