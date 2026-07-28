Orlando weather: More afternoon storms for Central Florida as heat index tops 100

The Brief Daily afternoon showers and storms are on top for Central Florida this week, although the rain will be fairly light on Tuesday. A heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Florida, with the "feels like" temperature reaching 110 degrees in some parts of the area. The Atlantic remains quiet, and no tropical activity is expected in the next seven days.



Afternoon and evening showers and storms are on the way Tuesday.

Overall, chances will remain fairly scattered at 40-50%.

Areas south and east of Orlando and Interstate 4 will have the best chances of seeing rain. This includes Brevard, Osceola, and eastern Orange counties.

Other areas could see a few spotty showers as well, it will just be a little more few and far between. The main timeframe of the rain will be between 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heat advisory in place again

How hot will it get?:

A Heat Advisory has been issued for nearly all of Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for heat indices in the range of 105-110°.

Afternoon highs will soar into mid-90s this afternoon. Once we factor in the high levels of humidity, it could lead to feels-like temperatures at dangerous levels.

Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors today.

Daily downpours and storms this week

Rounds of scattered to widespread showers and storms will continue for most of the work week.

An active setup will bring rounds of heavy rain, mainly after lunchtime this week. It won't be an all-day washout and not everyone will see the rain each day, but where it rains it will really pour.

Quiet in the Tropics

No tropical activity is expected over the next seven days.

But just because it's quiet doesn't mean we let our guard down.

It's important to stay prepared through the entire hurricane season and to check in with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest.